Yash's KGF 2 Satellite Rights Sold To Leading Channel

Kannada actor Yash’s forthcoming flick ‘KGF 2’ has been in the news since it went on floor. The hype is largely because of the massive success of KGF Chapter 1. If everything had gone well, the film would have released by this time.

The makers of the movie had earlier officially announced that the film will hit the screens on July 16, 2021. The filmmakers are expected to release the film by end of this year. The new release date of KGF 2 is expected to be out soon.

The latest we hear about KGF is that the leading entertainment channel Zee Telugu has acquired the satellite rights of the film of all languages. Yash took to his Twitter to share the news with his fans and followers. Here's the tweet posted by him:

The film is written and directed by Prashanth Neel. KGF is a multilingual venture and will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

Apart from Yash, the film has an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malvika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Rao Ramesh and a few others who will appear in key roles.