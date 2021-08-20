Yash's KGF 2 Release Date To Be Announced Soon

Yash starrer KGF 2 is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Most of the audience are eagerly waiting for the film. The film teaser has created much hype around the film.

The film is directed by Prashanth Neel who became an overnight star with his last outing KGF: Chapter 1 because the film did astounding business at the box office.

If you are eagerly waiting for KGF 2 release date. Then you have landed on the right page.

We have learnt from our trusted sources that Yash and KGF 2 makers are planning to announce the release date of the film by end of this weekend. KGF 2 officially release date will be out in one to two days, asserts the sources. The film will have massive releases across the nation.

The will be released in multiple languages. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is going to appear in a key role. It is worth mentioning here that Yash's KGF 2 satellite rights have been bagged by Zee Telugu. The film is likely to get a release by end of this year. Watch this space for more updates.