Yash's KGF 2 Might Release In September

Director Prashanth Neel's upcoming flick 'KGF: Chapter 2' is one of the most anticipated films of the film. A while back, Prashanth Neel has announced that KGF 2 will be releasing in theatres on July 16, 2021. Looks like Prashanth and KGF makers are planning to postpone the film for a while. Yes, the makers are discussing to announce a new release date of the film.

It is expected out to be anytime soon. We have to wait and watch for how long they are going to postpone the film. Currently, the film is in the post-production stage. If everything goes well, the makers might release the film for Diwali or Dasara, as it is a much-hyped film and need a perfect time to earn big bucks at the ticket windows.

The film features an ensemble cast including Yash as Rocky, Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, and Srinidhi Shetty as Reena. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films