Yash's KGF 2 IMDB Rating

Finally, the hard work put in by Kannada actor Yash for the much-awaited KGF 2 seems to have paid off. The film has gathered positive reviews from critics, fans and public alike. KGF 2 is all set to rule the box office for weeks. The action scenes and the intense performance of Yash has wooed the audience to watch the film.

If you are a fan of Yash or not, you will definitely enjoy the film. Do you know How much the most trusted movie website, IMDb has rated the film? Well, the online movie database has rated the film 9.8 out of 10 which is way higher than Rajamouli's RRR and Allu Arjun's Pushpa. RRR is rated 9 and Pushpa is 7.9.

KGF 2 is helmed by Prashanth Neel and bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under homable productions. KGF Chapter 2 was released in theatres today in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

