KGF 2 First Day Collections: Yash Movie Takes Box Office By Storm On Day 1

Sandalwood Rocking Star Yash is riding high on the success of his latest offering—KGF 2 as the film has earned glowing reviews from all quarters. Yash fans are raving about the film. They are also singing praises of KGF 2 Director Prashanth Neel for making the wait for the film worthwhile.

Thanks to the gripping content, dialogue and an amazing performance by cast Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi, and Raveena among others. If you are waiting for KGF 2 first-day collections report, then, you have landed on the right page.

KGF 2 has managed to earn Rs 95 cr plus on its opening day at the worldwide box office. The official figures are yet to be revealed by the makers of the film. We shall update area-wise collections of the film, shortly.

KGF 2 is helmed by Prashanth Neel and bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under homable productions