Yash's KGF 2 Creates Record in Hindi Belt Even Before Release

One cannot deny the fact that KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel. Yash and Prashanth Neel earned a wide recognition after their film KGF: Chapter 1 became a massive hit at the box office.

KGF 2 is a sequel to the movie and expectations are riding high on the project. We have learnt from our sources that KGF 2 tickets are selling like hot cakes across the globe.

The film has started creating records even before its release. The film has managed to cross Rs 15 cr from the Hindi belt alone. Yes, the film's figures have been added up based on the advanced bookings of the film.

KGF 2 is heading to become the highest opener of this year in Hindi belt. Apart from Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena, among others will appear in significant roles. The film is set to be released in theatres on April 14, 2022.

Also Read: Sravanthi Total Earnings From Bigg Boss Telugu OTT

