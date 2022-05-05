Yash's KGF 2 Creates New Record In USA

Looks like the talk surrounding Yash starrer KGF 2 refuses to die down. Even after three weeks of its release, KGF 2 is running successfully and theatres are jam-packed.

The film is having a dream run at the box office. KGF 2 has created many records in domestic as well as overseas box office. If you are wondering about the latest record created by Yash with KGF 2, here you go.

According to trusted sources, Yash's KGF 2 has earned a whopping amount of $7,201,419, which amounts to INR 55 cr. This is no mean feat for a regional movie.

Yash's KGF 2 has also joined the Rs 50 cr club in USA. The film was made on a massive scale and budget. However, the profit reaped is way higher than the investment made by the movie on the producers. Also, KGF entered the profit zone in less than a month of its release.

KGF 2 was directed by Prashanth Neel. Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh among others have done their bit to make the film a blockbuster hit as every character in the film is a supporting pillar in itself.

It appears that all of their efforts have paid off not to mention the love and appreciation pouring in for KGF Chapter 2 from all quarters.

