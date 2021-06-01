Yash's KGF 2 Creates New Record

Yash starrer KGF 2 is on a record making spree as it continues to create record every day. The film's teaser was released on January 7 and it has garnered 188 plus million views. Now, the film teaser has created a new record.

According to reports, the latest record of the KGF 2 teaser that it has received 10 lakhs comments on Youtube. Here’s a tweet posted by the production house Hombale films which has bankrolled the project:

KGF 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner, Hombale Films. Sanjay Dutt plays the lead antagonist Adheera in the film. Reportedly, the runtime of this period-action-thriller is 2 hours 52 minutes, which is almost three hours.

The film is releasing in five languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.