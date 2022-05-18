Yash's KGF 2 Beats Vijays Beast to Become Highest Grossing Movie in Tamil Nadu

Yash's KGF 2 is an all-time blockbuster hit at the box office. Not to mention, the film is still going strong at the box office. The latest news we hear is that Yash's KGF has become the highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu.

If you recall, Yash's KGF 2 and Vijay's Beast were released in the same week. Vijay is a popular star in Chennai and the city has been his territory for the longest time.

However, it appears Yash's fan following in Chennai has grown along with his popularity The movie has received a lot of love from the audience.

His recent outing KGF 2 has surpassed Vijay's Beast. Isn't it a stunning feat by Yash with KGF?The film was directed by Prashanth Neel. It is produced by Vijay Kirgandur of Homable films.

