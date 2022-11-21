Yashoda Second Weekend Box Office Collection

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recently released Yashoda is performing well at the box office. The film earned glowing reviews from several quarters. Samantha hasn't promoted Yashoda extensively, people got to know about the movie with only one interview.

According to reports, Samantha is dominating Rishab Shetty's Kantara in a few areas. Kantara and Yashoda are doing well in theatres. Talking about Yashoda collections, the film collected a whopping amount Rs ₹4.78 cr gross alone in the USA. Check out the tweet for more information:

The film is written and directed by Hari–Harish. Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Murali Sharma are also part of the film.