Yashoda Review, Rating

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most established stars in showbiz. Most of the time, the story selection of Samantha is respectable. She has returned to the big screens with Yashoda, which opened in the theatres today. Will the film make it? Here's our review of it:

Plot: Samantha (Yashoda) lives in a slum and aims to become a cop. She grows up with her younger sister Brinda (Preeti Asrani); they both love and care for each other. Brinda gets to know that Yashoda lost a police job, as she failed to bribe a superior officer. The younger sister then decides to fulfill Yashoda's dream by becoming a surrogate that pays her loads of money. In the process, Brinda gets into a crisis. It is now up to Yashoda to save her.

At EVA fertility center run by Varalakshmi Sarathkumar (Madhu), Yashoda needs to do something unbelievable to save many women.

Performances: Samantha does a mind-blowing job in the film and the show belongs to her. In a few scenes, she charms you all with her infectious smile. At the same time, she can also be chilling, sending shivers down the spine of the bad guys. She shows both intensity and vulnerability with softness, that too effortlessly.

Varalakshmi Sarathkumar excels in a negative character. Rao Ramesh, Sampath Raj, Murali Sharma and Unni Mukundan carry the whole film on their shoulders with their impeccable performances.

What's hot:

One of the highlights of the movie is its tight screenplay. The way the suspense has been revealed is enjoyable. The unfolding twists in the second hour are engrossing.

The production values are rich. Samantha's every fight is solid. The real treat comes when the film is about to end. The current generation of the audience will surely connect with the final act.

What's not:

Director Harish Shankar fails to maintain the momentum created by the reveal. Just when the audience start getting involved in the story, there is a diversion through some fight or unnecessary scene.

Verdict: Yashoda is a decent watch with some twists and turns. Don't forget to watch it for Samantha. You will surely love her in it!