Yashoda Premieres Collections

Samantha's Yashoda has finally hit the theatres. Last night, Yashoda premiers were held in foreign countries. Samantha's hard work for Yashoda has paid off. Yes, Yashoda has opened to positive reviews from fans and the public alike.

Fans are gushing about the film. Talking about Yashoda's premieres collections, the film has managed to earn $60k alone in the USA. The total premieres collections of Yashoda are yet to be known.

Yashoda is directed by Hari-Harish. Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar, and other star cast are seen in crucial roles in Yashoda. The film is financed under the banner Sridevi Movies.