Yashoda Latest Collections

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recently released Yashoda is doing dominant business at the box office. The film has been receiving glowing reviews from critics, fans, and the public alike.

According to reports, Yashoda collected Rs 33 Cr plus in just ten days since its release. There are no big releases of late. So, Yashoda is having a smooth pace at the box office. It has turned out to be a massive hit everywhere.

Besides Samantha, the film has an ensemble cast including Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, and Rao Ramesh. The film has music composed by Mani Sharma and cinematography by M Sukumar.

