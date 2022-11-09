Yashoda Has Got Sweet And Hard-Hitting Surprises: Directors Hari and Harish

Directors Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan may be new to the Telugu film industry but they have carved a niche by doing experimental films in Tamil. Yashoda is their first pan-India movie. To be released in theatres on November 11, the film stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu as a surrogate pregnant woman who gets trapped inside Eva, a fictional medical centre where a crime is underway.

In their latest interview, the director duo says that Yashoda is their most mainstream movie. "Samantha has an atypical role. We had no second option in mind when we thought of her as the protagonist. Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad of Sridevi Movies ensured that our story got the right padding. Both content-wise and casting-wise, Yashoda is a very special film," the directors say.

They add that the film's twists are going to be both surprising and hard-hitting. "The reality of surrogacy and a medical crime pulled off by a mafia are the main ingredients of the story. There are stunt sequences that are as raw as possible. Yannick Ben and Venkat Master choreographed them," the directors say.

The short songs composed by Mani Sharma, the production design, the cinematography, the dialogues, and the thrills are going add to the experience. "The very story idea was born from a news report. Once we started discussing it with each other, ideas started cropping up. Eventually, we penned a tight screenplay around those ideas," the makers say.

Much like Samantha, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar was stunned by the plot turns. "Her character has got negative shades," Hari and Harish say. Rao Ramesh, Unni Mukundan and others will also be seen.

The high-budget film, to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, has drama involving scores of pregnant women. About 80 pregnant women were on set that was put up at Nanakramaguda in Hyderabad.