Yashoda Has Enthralling Action Sequences Featuring Never Before visuals!!

Receiving phenomenal response for the Trailer, Samantha’s Yashoda seems like an Action-packed emotional thriller.

Stirring up a huge buzz on surrogacy and medical crimes, Samantha’s extreme action stunts, lavish production values, exhilarating bgm and visuals were heaped with praise.

Playing a surrogate mother, Samantha looks all gritty and ferocious unfolding the layers of mind blowing thrills & twists around the main story.

Referring to the Dog chase shot in Kodaikanal, movie team reveals interesting insights of the dogs used in that breath-taking action sequence.

This Ferocious breed Chippiparai is often used as a hunting dog as it’s known for its agility, smartness and efficiency in jumping and running. In Tamilnadu this breed is called Kanni and people back in those days used to send off these puppies with their daughters after marriage as a protection.

Being a dog lover, Samantha adored them on the sets and even shared their click on her instagram.

Written and directed by the talented duo Hari & Harish, Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad is very confident about enthralling moments and grand visuals in the film. Releasing worldwide on November 11th with U/A certification.

Besides Samantha, Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar and other star cast are seen playing pivotal roles in this Pan-Indian film made under Sridevi Movies.