Yashoda First Day Collection Prediction

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Yashoda. Just a day left for the film to hit the big screens. The advance bookings for Yashoda have been opened in and out of the country.

If the latest buzz is to be believed, Yashoda tickets are selling like hotcakes in Telugu states.

Trade pundits predict that Yashoda is likely to earn Rs 2 cr plus on opening day at the box office. These are just estimated figures based on the booking and the buzz of the film. Yashoda would collect more than the estimated figure.

Let's wait and see how much Yashoda would be earning on the first day at the ticket windows.

Samantha is playing the titular role in the film. Apart from Samantha, Yashoda also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali, and others in key roles. Yashoda is directed by Hari–Harish.