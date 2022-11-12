Yashoda First Day Collection

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest release Yashoda has taken a flying start at the box office. Samantha is seen playing a titular role in the film. As there is no big release, Samantha's Yashoda would expect to perform well in the coming days.

According to reports, Samantha's Yashoda might have collected Rs 1-1.50 crores on opening day at the box office. The official figures are yet to be known.

On the other hand, Samantha's Yashoda is topping the charts in the USA. It has raked in a whopping amount of $150k alone in the USA. Yashoda got a decent opening in the USA.

The film earned positive reviews from all quarters. Let's wait and watch how much Yashoda would earn by end of its theatrical run.

The film is directed by Hari–Harish. Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Murali Sharma among others are seen in key roles.