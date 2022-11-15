Yashoda Day 4 Collections: Samantha Sets Tollywood Box Office On Fire

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has every reason to celebrate as her recent outing Yashoda is doing unstoppable business at the box office. Yashoda has set the box office on fire.

Not just India, Yashoda is wreaking havoc at the international market as well. According to reports, Samantha's Yashoda is a smash hit in the USA. The film became a big hit in the USA less than a week of its released.

On the other hand, Yashoda is said to be dominating Kantara in Telugu. Samantha's Yashoda collected a share of Rs 5 cr alone in Telugu states. The total collection of Yashoda is said to be Rs 8.4 cr at the worldwide box office. Yashoda is on its way to becoming a hit even in Telugu in another couple of days.

#Yashoda Telugu version is heading towards HIT status as it collects a share of ₹5 crores in Telugu states and ₹8.4 crores worldwide. In the USA, it’s already a hit! @Samanthaprabhu2 managed to promote film and get people to theatres with just a single interview 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QY3Q9inzXy — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) November 14, 2022

Yashoda is directed by Hari and Harish. Apart from Samantha, Yashoda also features Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Murali Sharma. Sampath and Divya Sriprada in prominent roles.

