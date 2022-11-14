Yashoda Day 3 Collections: Samantha Movie Hits Jackpot at Box Office

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is riding high on the success of her recently released Yashoda. It has been three days since Yashoda hit the big screens. The film got positive reviews from critics, fans, and the public alike.

Yashoda was released with massive expectations but it is not performing well as expected in theatres.

Yashoda collected Rs 3.28 cr alone in the USA. Yashoda is on its way to cross half-million mark in a couple of days from now.

So far, the total collections of Yashoda are said to be Rs 8 cr plus. However, the makers are yet to reveal the official figures of Yashoda.

Beside Samantha, Yashoda also features Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Sampath Raj, Murali Sharma and others are seen in key roles. Yashoda has been directed by Hari-Harish.