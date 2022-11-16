Yashoda Crosses Half-Milion Dollar Mark

Director Hari-Harish's Yashoda starring Samantha in the lead role was released last Friday. The film has earned positive reviews from critics, fans, and the general audience alike. The survival thriller is doing encouraging business at the box office.

According to reports, Yashoda has crossed the half-million mark at the USA box office. In other words, it is doing extraordinarily well there.

Yashoda is a tale revolving around how women in dire need of money are exploited by medical criminals operating surrogacy.

The film features Unni Mukundam, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and others are seen in key roles.

At the film's recent success meet, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad thanked every cast and crew member.