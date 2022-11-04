Yashoda Is A Commercially-Packaged Script: Unni Mukundan

Samantha is awaiting the release of her much-awaited film Yashoda on November 11. The film is produced Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies. The whole team is busy with Yashoda promotions. Unni Mukundan, who has a key role in the movie, is leaving no stone unturned to promote the thriller. Here’s what Unni Mukundan said about Yashoda.

Welcome back to Tollywood, Unni!

I am glad to be back. Earlier, I have acted in three Telugu films: Janatha Garage, Khiladi and Bhaagamathie, all of which were hits. Coming to Yashoda, it was great working with the talented Samantha.

I have always been careful in choosing characters. Before saying okay to any project, I examine whether I can pull off that role. Every actor needs to do some challenging roles. Yashoda has been one such film. I hope the audience like it.

First reaction after listening to the script...

I agreed to be part of the film without second thoughts.

Role in the film...

I don’t want to reveal much about my character. I said ‘Yes’ to the film only because of the story. There is an element of suspense in my role.

Buzz in all languages...

Not only in Malayalam, the film's trailer has received a humongous response in all languages. Yashoda is a commercial film that is meant for all sections of audiences.

About Samantha...

Samantha is a dedicated and hardworking person. She prepped a lot for her character. She did emotional and fighting scenes with equal perfection. We used to discuss with her a lot.

About Samantha's health:

I truly don’t know much about it. Samantha is a very professional star. I was sad when I read about Samantha’s social media post. I wish her a speedy recovery.

About the producer:

Sivalenka Krishna Prasad is a very humble person, who knows everything about the film. He always gives everything on the production front. I and my whole team are grateful to Sridevi Movies.

Yashoda is a futuristic story; the film is going to show how society is going to change in the future.

On Surrogacy:

It is an emotional journey. We can’t comment easily on such topics. It is a big miracle if we look at it from a scientific point of view.

Upcoming movies:

I am doing two films in Malayalam. We are making a movie titled Malikpuram on a pan-India level. We are planning to release the same film even in Telugu.