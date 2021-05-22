Yash Will Soon Work With This Top Telugu Director!

Kannada actor Yash is the most happening star in Sandalwood. He earned wide recognition after his pan India movie ‘KGF: Chapter-1’, which was released in 2018. The film did extremely well at the box office. KGF Chapter 1 turned out to be the highest grossing film in Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

According to the buzz on social media, Yash is all set to join hands with popular Tollywood director Puri Jagannadh. The film is touted to be a political thriller. The film is expected to go on floors sometime in 2022, as Puri Jagannadh is busy with the movie ‘Liger’, which features Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Yash is looking forward to the release of his most awaited film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, which is scheduled to hit the screens on July 16, 2021. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner, Hombale Films.