Yash Remuneration For KGF Chapter 2 Will Leave You Shocked

Director Prashanth Neel's upcoming film KGF: Chapter-2 is one of the biggest release of the year. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Sonu in prominent roles. Industry sources tell us that Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is likely to be released on May 30, 2021. Currently, the film is in post-production stage.

Prashanth Neel is working round the clock to deliver the film on time and to add all the elements in the film. KGF: Chapter-2 has created much hype around the film. A few days ago, Yash's KGF-2 teaser has created storm on Youtube. It has become the highest viewed teaser with 153 million views. As KGF:2 release date is nearing, rumours about Yash's massive remuneration is making the rounds in telly circles. If reports are to go anything by, Yash is said to have been paid a whopping Rs 30 cr as salary for KGF:2. Apart from remuneration, Yash will also be sharing profits from the makers.

They have recently wrapped up the climax shoot of the film in Hyderabad. They have spent a whopping amount of Rs 12 cr only on power-packed climax scene. It is worth mentioning here that the KGF: Chapter 1, which was released in 2018, won two National Awards in 2019 for Best Action and Best Special Effects.