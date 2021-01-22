Yash, Ram Charan Join Hands For Movie: Guess Who's Directing It?

Actor Yash is one of the most popular star in the entertainment industry. Looks like stars are working in Yash's favour. Not long ago, The teaser of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has dropped on the internet. The teaser has created some records on Youtube. One among all is, It has become the highest viewed teaser so far in India with 150 million views. All Yash fans out there, we have super exciting news for you all. Yash will soon be teaming up with India's top most director Shankar for a new project.

The film will have stars from across the country. Shankar is believed to be holding talks with Ram Charan to play a lead role in the film. If everything goes as planned then Ram Charan and Yash will soon be sharing screen space together in a new film. This piece of news will surely send Yash and Mega fans into a frenzy. Before jumping into conclusion, let's wait for an official confirmation regarding this news neither from Yash or Charan.

Work-wise, Ram Charan is shooting back to back scenes of the most anticipated film of 'RRR'. It is helmed by Rajamouli also feature Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan and others will be seen in prominent roles. On the other hand. Yash is currently awaiting the release of his pan Indian film KGF: Chapter 2, which is likely to hit the big screens by mid of this year.