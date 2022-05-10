Yash Gets Bigger Than Shahrukh Khan, Details Inside

Kannada actor Yash is on a high as fans continue to celebrate the massive success of KGF 2. The film's collections are showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. The film is having a dream run at the box office. It's been 25 days the film hit theatres, but the film continues to run to packed houses.

Prashanth Neel's KGF Chapter 2 also minted Rs 1100 cr at the worldwide box office. Yash's KGF 2 will soon start streaming on Prime Video from May 27, 2022. The film's digital rights were sold for Rs 320 cr to Amazon Prime Video. The latest news doing the rounds is that Yash's KGF 2 got a bigger deal than Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan for OTT rights.

If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan is getting fancy offers from OTT platforms, but the figures are said to be way lower than KGF 2. However, this piece of news hasn't been confirmed from KGF 2 or Pathan makers.

KGF 2 was directed by Prashanth Neel. Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena among others are seen in key roles.

