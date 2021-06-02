Yash Donates Rs 1.5 Cr To Kannada Film Fraternity

Kannada Rocking Star Yash is winning hearts on social media for his kind gesture. If you haven’t heard it yet, KGF actor Yash has donated Rs 1.5 cr to help members of the film fraternity, who are staying at home due to lockdown in the state.

They are unable to work because of the shutdown imposed by the government in the wake of a huge spike in COVID cases. Yash has come forward to help all the workers of the Kannada film industry by donating Rs 5000 to each family. Fans who have learnt about his great gesture are going gaga over the actor's philanthropy on social media.

Check out the post here:

Speaking about his next film, Yash will soon be appearing in the much talked about movie ‘KGF-2’. The film is slated for release on July 16, 2021. On the other hand, reports are doing the rounds that Yash is likely to join hands with Tollywood filmmaker Puri Jagannadh for a new project. However, an official confirmation about Yash’s collaboration with Puri Jagannadh is awaited.