Yash Breaks Bunny's Nizam Box Office Record

Looks like Yash and his latest outing KGF 2 will not spare any records as every possible record has been broken at the worldwide box office. It's been close to one month that KGF 2 was released in theatres, yet the film continues to do strong business at the box office.

If you are waiting to know which film has Yash's KGF surpassed, it is none other than Allu Arjun's blockbuster movie in Nizam area.

Yash's KGF 2 has done better than Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo. KGF 2 earned Rs 41.4, while Bunny's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had earned Rs 41.2 cr.

Yash now has the upper hand in Nizam area with KGF 2 after Baahubali. KGF 2 was directed by Prashanth Neel. The film starred Prakash Ra, Malavika Avinash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in key roles.

