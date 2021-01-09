Yash Beats Prabhas, Vijay: Deets Inside

Actor Yash starrer KGF: Chapter-2 is trending on all social media platforms. On the occasion of Yash's birthday, the makers unveiled the teaser of KGF Chapter 2. The teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 has become unstoppable and is breaking records. So far, the teaser has clocked 78 million views and still counting. The ultimate reason behind this whopping 78 million-plus views in less than 24 hours across the globe, the first and foremost reason is it released in multiple languages.

Sanjay Dutt will be essaying the role of an antagonist in the film and he is behind the reason for it. Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 has surpassed all movies teaser records in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil went on to become highest viewed teaser in India. That's not all, it also went on to beat Prabhas' Saaho and Vijay's Master teaser records which is a surprising and unexpected thing to their legion of fans. It is expected that the teaser may create some world record on YouTube.

Check out the highest viewed teasers in India:

KGFChapter2 - 78M

Saaho - 44.5M(4 Languages)

Bharat - 21.8M

Master - 19.4M

Sanju - 18.1M

Looking at the Yash's teaser record, we could easily say that film will surely do mind-blowing business at the box office once it opens in theatres. The buzz on social media suggests that KGF:2 is likely to be released on July 30, 2021.

KGF 2 stars Rocking Star Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malvika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Eshwari Rao, Archana Jois, T. S. Nagabharana, Saran, Avinash, Lakki Lakshman, Vashishta Simha, Harish Rai, Dinesh Mangalore, Tarak, Ramachandra Raju, Vinay Bidappa, Ashok Sharma, Mohan Juneja, Govinda Gowda, John Kokken, Srinivas Murthy.