WWW Movie Review, Rating

WWW(Who, Why, where) film will premier on Sony Liv from today. The film is directed by KV Guhan of 118 fame. The film features Arun Adith and Shivani Rajasekhar in the lead roles. Here's the review of WWW by Sakshi Post

Plot: Vishwa(Adith Arun), Ashraf(Priyadarshi), Sadha(Sathyam Rajesh), Chirsty(Divya) are four friends who want to work in a software company. These four friends will always stay connect with each other through virtual call. Christy and (Shivani Rajasekhar) Mitra are roommates. Vishwa develops a friendship with Maitra through Chirsty. Vishwa helps Maitra's family, he becomes close to her falls in love with her. When Vishwa plans to meet directly to Maitra, Narendra Modi imposed a lockdown. During the process, Sandeep who essays the character of the villain in the film. Sandeep will come to Maitra's flat to kill her. Why Sandeep wants to kill Maitra forms the story. How police will rescue Maitra from Sandeep is the gist of the story.

Performance: Arun Adith steals the show with his stellar performance in the film. Shivani Rajasekhar's charm lies in her innocent appearance and her impeccable performance makes the film an endearing watch. The whole team deserves applause for carrying the film on their shoulders making it as a worth watch.

Plus Points:

Arun, Shivani Rajasekhar performance

Music

Climax

Minus Points:

Somehow there was a slow narration but it will make the film watchable

Verdict: The film consists of a social message about cybercrime happening around the house which is also making people's lives miserable. It's a good entertainer. It's worth your time.