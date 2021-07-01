WWW Film Wishes A Very Happy Birthday To Shivani Rajashekhar

Young actors Adits Adith Arun and Shivani Rajashekar’s forthcoming flick ‘WWW’ has become the talk of the town. The film teaser and first single received a thumping response from all quarters. On the occasion of Shivani’s Rajashekar’s birthday, the makers of the movie have unleashed a new poster of the film.

She is looking stunning in the picture and the poster went viral in no time. The producer of the film Dr Ravi said that Shivani’s character in the film is ‘Mithra’. She did a fantastic performance in the film than I imagined. He concluded that Shivani has done full justice to her character in the film. If you haven’t the poster yet, here is or you.

Speaking about the film, WWW movie is in the post-production stage and the makers are waiting to announce the release date of the film as soon as theatres get open in Telugu states.