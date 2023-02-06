Writer Padmabhushan First Weekend Collections

Young actor Suhas is basking in the glory of his recent outing Writer Padmabhushan. The film earned glowing reviews from critics and the public alike. The film is running in packed theatres across the globe.

Sundeep Kishan's Michael, Butta Bomma and several other movies were released in last week but Writer Padmabhushan has become the first choice for moviegoers.

Writer Padmabhushan has managed to collect Rs 5 cr plus at the worldwide box office.

Check out area-wise collections of Writer Padmabhushan in detail:

Domestic:

AP+TG: ₹1.66cr

KA: ₹19.6L

TN: 8.6L

ROI: 11.2L

Overseas:

US: $172,355

UK: £8,392

Aus: A$8,278

Total: ₹3.6 crores

The film is directed by Shanmukha Prasanth. Tina Shilparaj, Rohini and Ashish Vidyarthi are seen in key roles.