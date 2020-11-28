Worst Captain Of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Will Leave The House This Weekend: Find Out Who?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is one of the most popular and talked about reality shows in Telugu states. There’s no denying that show buffs are waiting with bated breath to see which contestant will be evicted this week and will be out of the race for the finale after traveling 12 weeks in the house. As you are aware, four contestants nominated by Bigg Boss are Monal, Akhil, Ariyana and Avinash for eviction this week. Reports are doing the rounds that Nagarjuna and show makers wouldn’t be eliminating Monal and Akhil.

It’s a known fact that Monal was supposed to eliminate a long back but makers have saved her as she will generate some TRP with her triangle love story. On the other hand, if Akhil gets eliminated then there will be no one for Abhijeet or other housemates to have clashes in the house. All the contestants share a good rapport with Abhijeet except Akhil.

While coming to Avinash, he has been saved for this week as he got immunity with ‘Eviction Free Pass’ by Bigg Boss. Avinash is also safe for this week. If there’s the elimination, there are most chances for Ariyana to bid goodbye to the show and housemates this Sunday. These are a few reasons why Ariyana will leave the house. The main highlight of the show is ‘Elimination’ if the makers called off elimination to save all contestants, show lovers will be furious over the makers. Let’s wait and watch what show makers are planning for us this weekend.