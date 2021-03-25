Winning Bigg Boss Ruins Your Career, Here's Proof

There's no denying the fact that Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows not only in Telugu states but across India like Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra where the show is being aired in the local language. As per Telugu, we have seen different hosts in four seasons of Bigg Boss. Jr NTR hosted season-1, Nani hosted season-2 and Nagarjuna took the chair of the host for season 3 and he continued to host the fourth season soon. As you all are aware, the Bigg Boss winners include season 1 (Siva Balaji), Season 2 (Kaushal Manda), Season 3 (Rahul Sipligunj) and Season 4 (Abhijeet).

Have you seen any Bigg Boss winner of the show in any movies? Did their careers jump start or take off after their stint in Bigg Boss? Obviously, the answer will be a big 'No'. Because Even though Telugu Bigg Boss winners got wide acclaim and gained a decent fan following, they never became top stare nor were they flooded with movie offers.

The hot topic of discussion on social media is why these people who won the shows with their sheer talent and resilience failed to make it big in their career. Do you remember Monal Gajjar of Bigg Boss Telugu 4? She was dubbed as the favourite contestant of Nagarjuna but the contestant got eliminated in the pre-final weekend episode.

Post the show, Monal has grabbed a movie with Akhil Sarthak and she is also a judge to Dance plus show featuring Omkar which airs every Saturday and Sunday on Star Maa. Abhijeet was the winner of Bigg Boss but the other contestants are enjoying more success than him. Now, this leaves us to wonder if winning Bigg Boss is really worth it after all.

Let us know your comments.