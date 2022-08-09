Will Vijay Deverakonda's Liger Join The Dubious List of Flop Pan India Movies?

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda is walking the extra mile to promote his upcoming film—'Liger'. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar under Dharma productions. For the first time, Vijay Deverakonda is promoting his upcoming movie (Liger) extensively in North India. The film's teaser and posters have received mixed response from movie buffs.

A section of the audience is guessing that Vijay Deverakonda's Liger may have a weak screenplay and that is why Vijay Deverakonda and the Liger team are promoting the film so much. This is not the first time a Telugu pan India movie is being promoted extensively in other states.

If you recall, Rebel star Prabhas also did the same for Saaho and Radhe Shyam. Both the films tanked at the box office. Prabhas did not promote Radhe Shyam well in Telugu as much as he did up North. Radhe Shyam failed due to lack of promotions in Telugu despite the stunning cinematography. Same was true of Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR too.

When the film was announced, trade analysts were hoping that the film would break the collections of the maker's previous film Baahubali However, the film fizzled soon at the box office. If you remember Rajamouli, NTR and Ram Charan extensively promoted the film across India. Yet the film failed to reap the expected results.

Now analysts feel that Vijay Deverakonda too is repeating the same mistake with Liger. It now remains to be seen if the Tollywood sorry, Pan India star break the jinx of North India prmomotions or will Liger suffer the same fate as Saaho, RRR and Radheshyam. Liger is slated to release in theatres on August 25, 2022.

