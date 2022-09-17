Will Vijay Deverakonda See Achche Din?

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda's efforts for his latest release—Liger failed to bear fruit at the box office. The much-hyped film tanked at the box office. Liger marked Vijay Deverakonda's debut in Bollywood, but despite B town actress Ananya Panday, the movie failed to garner expected response from the audience.

However, on the acting scale, Deverakonda scored full marks as his hard work was visible on the big screen. The actor got huge praises for his performance in Liger. But, the film failed to create magic at the box office. Now, Deverakonda has pinned all his hopes on his next film Kushi. The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana of Majili fame. Samantha is the leading lady in the film.

According to reports, the schedule of Vijay Deverakonda's Kushi has been delayed due to Samantha as she is said to be unwell. Samantha may not join the shoot for another couple of days, until she fully recovers.

Kushi makers may not finish the film shoot as planned, there is a possiblity of the film getting postponed from December to next year. If Kushi really gets delayed, then, it is going to be a big problem for Vijay Deverakonda and his fans as the former is eagerly waiting to score a hit at the box office after Liger disaster. It now remains to be seen when Samantha will join back the sets of Kushi.

Vijay Deverakonda fans are hoping for good days.