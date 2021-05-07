Will Trivikram Follow Mahesh Sentiment?

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas are all set to collaborate for a new movie. Recently, the duo officially announced about their third collaboration and the film has been tentatively titled SSMB28 as it marks Mahesh's 28th film. Mahesh Babu is looking forward to announcing the title of the film on Superstar Krishna’s birthday, which is on May 31.

Mahesh Babu always wants to announce something on his father’s birthday. On the other hand, Trivikram Srinivas doesn’t want to announce the title of the film, until they complete 70 percent of the shoot. Trivikram keeps the audience guessing about the title of his films. He does this with every film.

Now, Trivikram could break his rule of announcing title of the film in the end, as Mahesh Babu is likely to be keen on announcing it on Krishna’s birthday. Will Mahesh Babu announce something else by keeping the title of the film under wraps or will Trivikram let Mahesh Babu announce the title of the film on May 31st is yet to be seen.

The makers are planning to announce the title of the film as ‘Pardhu’ which was the character name of Mahesh Babu in Athadu. More details about the film cast and crew are awaited. Watch this space for more updates.