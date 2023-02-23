Will Telugu Film RRR Make It To The Final List At The Oscars 2023?

SS Rajamouli's RRR was released in theatres on 24, March 2022 and with another month to go the blockbuster hit featuring Jr NTR, Alia Bhat, Ajay Devgn, and Ram Charan in the lead roles will complete one year of its release. The film continued to be in the limelight for multiple reasons after its international release and the number of global awards that it has won in the past month. Rajamouli's RRR won the Golden Globe Award for the Best Original Score for its foot-tapping number Naatu Naatu recently. Now SS Rajamouli's RRR scripted history at the 95th Academy Awards for a Telugu film to be nominated in the Best Song category at the prestigious Oscars!

Now, will RRR get an Oscar award has become a million-dollar question among the fans and audience? And if it does win, RRR will be the first Telugu film and Indian film to do so.

So what are the Oscar Awards?

OSCAR awards are referred to as the 'Academy Awards', and the award ceremony will be presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to honor the stars and appreciate the actors who excel in their own territory. Oscar Awards is a kind of appreciation of cinematic achievements in the film industry.

So what does it take to get nominated for the Academy Awards and the procedure involved?

Eligibility: The first and foremost eligibility criterion for consideration is that the film should be released in the previous calendar year.

The film should have some minimum running time and be publicly exhibited for paid admission in a commercial theater in Los Angeles County.

Submission: The film's studios and distributors will submit their films in different categories, such as Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor/Actress by submitting a form. Studios and distributors must provide a screener copy of the film to Academy to review the film.

Nominations: After the submission, the academy members from various industries (e.g., actors, directors, writers) will be invited to participate in the nomination process. The academy members will be asked to vote for their favorites in their respective categories from the list of eligible films.

Voting: After the nomination, the academy members will vote for the winner in every category. The final voting will be conducted via preferential ballot, which means that voters rank the nominees in order of preference. The nominee with the most first-place votes in each category is declared the winner.

As per the schedule, the final voting starts on March 2 and ends on March 7, 2023.

Overall, the selection process for the Oscars is a combination of high industry standards and democratic voting by the members of the Academy.

The goal is to honor excellence in filmmaking and recognize the best work of the year in various categories.

The fact that RRR has fulfilled all criteria, and now the Indian film industry especially the Telugu film industry and SS Rajamouli fans waits with bated breath when the awards are announced with the hope that the film will get the Oscar.

The Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

How many of you think that our Telugu film RRR deserves an Oscar award? Do let us know in the comments section below.