Will Suriya Reconsider His Plans?

Tamil Movie Superstar Suriya has a great fame and good market in Telugu states as well. He produced Soorari Pottru film in Sudha Kongara direction. The movie had to release in April but it got delayed due to the pandemic.

Suriya gave up on theatrical release of his film and sold the rights to Amazon Prime Video for OTT premiere. The OTT giant has announced the release date as 31st October.

Now, fans of the actor hope that Suriya will re-consider his position on releasing the movie on Amazon Prime as the theatres re-open from 15th October.

They want him to consider at least releasing the film for a week in theatres before releasing it on OTT, so that they can celebrate the movie release grandly like they have always been doing.

But Suriya had to face issues from Tamil Nadu Exhibitor and Distributor association for releasing his wife, Jyothika's film Ponmagal Vandhaal on OTT platforms directly and then he announced even Soorari Pottru release as well on OTT directly.

Will the actor decide to change his plans or will he let this film go by and move-on to his next? Let's wait and see.