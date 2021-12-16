Will Sukumar's Pushpa Collections Break Arya Box Office Records?

Director Sukumar and Stylish star Allu Arjun form a part of one of the most successful combos in Tollywood. If you recall, Sukumar's Arya was a breakthrough film in Allu Arjun's career. Now, Allu Arjun and Sukumar have joined hands again to entertain all of us with the movie 'Pushpa'. Expectations are riding high on the project as the film has created much hype among the viewers.

It is known that Arya was also a commercial hit. The film raked in massive moolah at the box office. The latest question doing the rounds on social media is will Allu Arjun-Sukumar's Pushpa smash all Arya box office records. Will Pushpa be able to break Arya and Arya's 2 records is yet to be seen. What do you think? Will Pushpa be able to break Arya records? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.

Pushpa-The Rise is produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. It features Rashmika and Fahadh Faasil in the key roles.