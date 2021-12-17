Will Sukumar-Bunny Risk Pushpa Second Part?

Stylish star Allu Arjun should be in a happy space right now as his latest release 'Pushpa-The Rise' opened to decent reviews from fans. Bunny can be at peace now as his movie released without a hitch after much delay. Pushpa also got a lot of promotions from directors like Rajamouli, who was also seen at the first day first show of Pushpa in Imax Hyderabad.

A section of the audience are upset with the climax of the film. After watching the film,several moviebuffs are sharing their opinion on social media saying why is Sukumar even planning for a Pushpa second sequel. Critics say that Sukumar could have tightened the script of Pushpa The Rise and created an intense climax that would pique the curiosity of the audience.

Now, it remains to be seen, if Allu Arjun and Sukumar take risk of going ahead with the second instalment of Pushpa after the first part failed to meet the hype created for the movie.

The weak climax is not compelling enough for the audience to look forward to the second part of the film. Even if the makers manage to do a better job in the second part, creating as much hype as was done for Pushpa's first part would be a challenge. Will Bunny, Sukumar call off their plan of doing the second instalment of the film? Let's wait and watch.