Will Sarkaru Vaari Paata Beat Pushpa, RRR at Box Office?

Superstar Mahesh Babu is the man of the hour. He has been trending on all all the social media platforms, thanks to his upcoming film—Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film will have a solo release this week as there is no competition for Mahesh Babu at the Telugu box office.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata tickets are sold out in many areas, the first-day shows are fully packed. People are betting big time on Sarkaru Vaari Paata to beat Stylish star Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Rajamouli's RRR.

Pushpa and RRR have been termed as the blockbuster hits in Tollywood. Now, it remains to be seen if Mahesh Babu's latest release will be able to break box office records set by Allu Arjun's Pushpa or Rajamouli's RRR.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata revolves around bank, scam and loans. Sarkaru Vaari Paata premieres will be held tonight in North America as well as other parts of the world. Sarkaru Vaari Paata will hit theatres on May 12, 2022.

