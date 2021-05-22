Undoubtedly, Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the biggest releases this year. The movie features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. For those who joined in late to the story, RRR digital rights in all languages have been sold to Zee5 for a whopping Rs 325 cr, which is a pretty big deal for any Telugu film.

The film has earned the invested amount before the release of the film itself. The makers are yet to sell theatrical and other rights of the film. The total pre-release business of RRR is likely to touch Rs 1000 cr plus. The film will be releasing in ten languages. It won’t be tough for the film to make Rs 1000 cr business at the ticket window. Prabhas starrer Baahubali made Rs 1200 crore business by end of its theatrical run. We are damn sure, RRR is going to smash all Baahubali records.

RRR is going to create new records in Tollywood. And we are predicting that RRR might do Rs 1500 cr business at the worldwide box office. It’s too early to talk about the movie collections. But, looking at the response for the film posters and teaser, we shouldn’t be surprised if the film does business above Rs 1500 cr.

The film has an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and others who will appear in prominent roles. The film is slated for release on October 13, 2021.