Will Ram Charan Turn Mass Hero For Lokesh Kanagaraj Movie?

Famous Kollywood director Lokesh Kanagaraj is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 'Master' starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Master will be released on 13 of this month.

The movie will be released not only in Tamil but also in all South Indian languages together with dubbed version in Hindi.

One more news about this director is thr making the rounds even before the release of the film 'Master'. We hear that Lokesh Kanakaraj is in discussion with a Telugu actor about a cinema. The actor is none other than Ram Charan. This news is making the rounds in Tollywood circle.

Meanwhile, many star actors are standing on their toes to work in a movie with Lokesh Kanakaraj after the movie Master. But it is believed that the director is already is in the process of preparing a script for the sake of mega power Star Ram Charan.

Currently, Lokesh Kanakaraj is also busy in making a movie script for Kollywood Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan titled 'Vikram'. This production is in progress with full pace after which Lokesh Kanakaraj will be stepping into Tollywood. The director, who has directed about four Tamil movies will be testing his fortune in Tollywood with Ram Charan's movie. Ram Charan is currently busy working for the movie 'RRR' besides focussing on Production. Hence Lokesh Kanakaraj is likely to do a movie with Ram Charan after the completion of Kamal Hassan's 'Vikram'. But all fans' eyes are on 'Master' now. This is the first movie of a star actor to be released after lockdown, with Tamil Nadu government allowing cent per cent occupancy in theatres.

The movie industry is inquisitive about the response of the Cinegoers to this movie to know if they can be lured into theatres or not.

We all know the kind of scripts that Lokesh Kanagaraj picks. So we wonder if the next one he's preparing for Ram Charan is on the lines of Master. Then Ram Charan fans will get to see him in a mass Avatar.