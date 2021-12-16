Will Pushpa Team's Back to Back Promotions Backfire?

Stylish star Allu Arjun and Sukumar share a good rapport ever since they worked together for Arya. They are one of the successful actor-director combinations in Tollywood. It is known that Allu Arjun is busy traveling to different cities as part of Pushpa promotions.

Have you seen Sukumar in any of the Pushpa promotions? It's just Allu Arjun and Rashmika doing the promotions. Wonder why? Well, we hear that Sukumar is said to be busy with editing work and has no time to give media interviews.

That's not all, as per latest reports, Sukumar is reportedly not happy with the final cut of Pushpa. Though he wanted the film to get released next year but Allu Arjun we hear was not okay to Sukumar's plan as he was keen on the film hitting theatres on December 17 at any cost.

Now, observers say that Pushpa crew's back-to-back promotions could backfire. But we think Ultimately, the audience is the judge and if they like the movie, nothing can stop Pushpa from becoming another blockbuster. What do you think?