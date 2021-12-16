Will Pushpa The Rise Be A Bigger Hit Than Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo?

Stylish star Allu Arjun's forthcoming flick 'Pushpa The Rise' has become the talk of the town. After getting postponed several times, the film will be finally releasing tomorrow in theatres. Fans have pinned huge hopes on the film owing to the hype created around the movie. Trade analysts are betting on Pushpa collections to surpass Allu Arjun's all time blockbuster hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Pushpa will be releasing in multiple languages that too in 3000 plus screens. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was released only in a single language. So going by this, it won't be a surprise if Pushpa will become a bigger hit than Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Pushpa The Rise is helmed by Sukumar and marks the third association between Sukumar and Bunny. Earlier, the duo worked together for Arya, Arya 2. Apart from Bunny, Pushpa also features Rashmika and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.