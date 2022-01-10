Will Pushpa Beat Vijay Deverakonda's Geetha Govindam: Deets Inside

Stylish star Allu Arjun's last outing Pushpa which was released during Christmas weekend is ruling the USA box office. The film had a digital release last week. But, Allu Arjun's Pushpa is still running in few theatres.

Talking about the collections, Bunny's Pushpa has managed to earn $14k on Sunday.

The total collections of the film are said to be Rs $2.548. The film is heading to beat Vijay Deverakonda's biggest hit 'Geetha Govindam' which made a business of $2.465 million. Will the film be able to beat Deverakonda's Geetha Govindam remains to be seen.

Pushpa-The Rise is helmed by Sukumar.