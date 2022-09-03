Will Puri Jagannadh Compensate Distributors, Producers Over Liger Losses?

Liger hit theatres last week but fizzed at the box office. The movie, which had released amid much hype failed to live up to expectations of fans and audience. Despite its impressive star cast, including the likes of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, International boxer Mike Tyson and Tollywood hearthrob Vijay Deverakonda, Liger failed miserably at the box office.

Critics gave their thumbs down to the movie while fans too gave mixed reaction to the movie, Liger.

The latest news doing the rounds on social media is if Vijay Deverakonda will take a pay cut post Liger debacle. Also, people are wondering if Liger director Puri Jagannadh will repay the distributors and producers.

Also Read: Controversial Telugu Anchor to Enter Bigg Boss Telugu 6 as Wild Card Entry?