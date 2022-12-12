Will Prabhas Break Silence About His Wedding In Unstoppable Season 2?

There is no denying the fact that Rebel star Prabhas is one of the most eligible bachelors in Tollywood. Prabhas enjoys a massive fan following in different parts of the world. It wouldn't be a crime if we said that his fans have been waiting for their demi-god wedding.

Most of the audience want Prabhas to get married to Anushka Shetty. A few years back, there were rumors that Prabhas and Anushka have been dating but the duo quashed the rumors. They have officially confirmed the news that they are only friends.

Recently, there were rumors Prabhas has been dating Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, as they are working together for Adipurush. Kriti slammed the rumors that there is no truth in it.

Prabhas on Sunday completed his shoot of Balakrishna's Unstoppable season 2 and the Baahubali actor's pics went viral on social media. Balakrishna must have surely asked about Prabhas' wedding. There is a possibility for Prabhas to share some updates about his wedding in Unstoppable season 2 with NBK.

Can't wait to watch the episode.

