Will PK Get Married or be Content With Matchmaking

Will PK get married? Or will he be content with matchmaking?

Glimpse of Santosh Shoban's 'Prem Kumar' is out

Sharanga Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. and producer P Shiva Prasad are currently doing a film with Santosh Shobhan as the hero. Titled 'Prem Kumar', the film marks the directorial debut of Abhishek Maharshi. Rashi Singh is its female lead. Krishna Chaitanya, Ruchitha Sadineni, Krishna Teja, Sudarshan, Ashok Kumar, Prabhavathi, Raj Madiraju, Madhu, Abhishek Maharshi, Sri Vidya, Sai Swetha, Akula Shiva, and others have been roped in to play other roles. On Wednesday, its First Glimpse was released.

The Glimpse introduces us to the key characters in the life of the male protagonist in a funny way: సునందగారికి సింగిల్ సుపుత్రుడు, సుందర లింగానికి సోలో స్నేహితుడు, రోషన్ గాడికి రంకు మొగుడు, వరుడు చిరంజీవి చిం ప్రేమ్ కుమార్. Rashi Singh is seen as a bride. What is suspenseful is the fact that the wedding gets canceled. Why did the bride elope?

Speaking about the premise of 'Prem Kumar', director Abhishek Maharshi said, "Prem Kumar's marriage gets canceled, but you have to watch the movie to know why his wedding got canceled, because of whom, with whom and how. Will PK ever get married? Or will he remain a bachelor for the rest of his life? When is his marriage going to be held? These are going to be answered in the movie." The makers also introduced us to the wedding card.

Producer Panneeru Shiva Prasad said, "Our movie is a hilarious comedy entertainer. The director and his fellow writer Anirudh Krishnamurthy came up with a unique story. The screenplay is exciting. Santosh Shoban's character will be a special attraction. The production works have come to an end. Currently, post-production works are on. We will announce the rest of the details soon."

Cast:: Santosh Sobhan, Rashi Singh, Krishna Chaitanya, Ruchitha Sadineni, Krishna Teja, Prabhavathi, Sudharshan, Raj Madiraju, Ashok Kumar, Madhoo, Abhishek Maharshi, Sri Vidya, Sai Swetha, and Akula Siva.

Crew: Director: Abhishek Maharshi, Producer: Shiva Prasad Panneeru, Writers: Abhishek Maharshi, Anirudh Krishnamurthy, Editor: Garry BH, Director of Photography: Rampy, Music Director: Anant Srikar, Additional Dialogues: Charan Tej, PRO: Naidu Surendra Kumar - Phani Kandukuri (Beyond Media), Digital Media: Ticket Factory