Will Pawan Kalyan Overshadow Rana Daggubati in Bheemla Nayak?

The first glimpse of Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie Bheemla Nayak was unveiled on August 15 to coincide with Indian Independence Day. The movie, is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

The Telugu version of the movie stars Power Star Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Aishwarya Rajesh in key roles. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the screenplay of Bheemla Nayak has been written by none other than Trivikram Srinivas. The movie has raised a lot of expectations among Telugu movie buffs, thanks to the blockbuster success of the original and the impressive star cast in the remake.

However, the first glimpse has doused the excitement of fans. Those who saw the teaser are unhappy with the makers for highlighting just Pawan's character and royally ignoring Rana Daggubati who also plays a pivotal role in the movie. There is also news that Trivikram has added a few elevation elements to the script to highlight the actor for Power Star fans.

However, the makers are defending the first glimpse of Bheemla Nayak where Pawan is highlighted saying the second glimpse will have a teaser highlighting Rana's character. If you haven't seen the teaser of Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak yet, here you go...

But all said and done, there's no denying the fact that it is Pawan's movie all the way. Let's see if the director can strike a balance.

